Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / POLITICS – The war of words between Fratelli d’Italia and Grande Sicilia shows no sign of abating after the Municipal council of Syracuse rejected a motion of no confidence in the mayor, Francesco Italia. Following the remarks by the provincial commissioner of Grande Sicilia, Vincenzo Vinciullo, the national MP for Fratelli d’Italia Luca Cannata has hit back, denying the accusations and turning the spotlight on political consistency.

[Image: Palazzo Vermexio in Syracuse, home of the Municipal council]

The question of consistency and support for the Italia administration

According to the Fratelli d’Italia MP, the crux of the dispute concerns the stance taken by Grande Sicilia in the chamber during the no-confidence vote:

“Vinciullo is clearly confused. Fratelli d’Italia is a living, serious and consistent party that does not change its position depending on the seats available. We do not seek posts in order to survive politically. He and Carta, on the other hand, govern alongside Francesco Italia, and when it comes to posts and seats, they can certainly claim the lead,” Cannata said.

The MP recalled Vinciullo’s previous critical remarks about the mayor of Syracuse, contrasting them with the vote cast in the Municipal council:

“He himself used to judge Francesco Italia unfit to run Syracuse – you only need to look at his statements before his road-to-Damascus moment. Yet yesterday, in the Municipal council, the group leader Gabriella Troia confirmed Grande Sicilia’s support for the mayor. What has changed? Has Italia suddenly become a good administrator, or have the political advantages changed?”

Numbers at the Free association of municipalities and the coalition’s balance

In his remarks, Cannata also addressed references to past elections and the internal dynamics of the provincial centre-right, citing the results in the Free association of municipalities of Syracuse (the former province) and the city’s administrative conditions:

“He talks of defeats, but he should start with the numbers. At the Free association of municipalities, Fratelli d’Italia elected two councillors. How many did Grande Sicilia elect? Before lecturing others on their electoral results, it would be wise to look at your own,” the Fratelli d’Italia figure added.

Rejecting the accusation of seeking to split the coalition, Cannata stressed that the centre-right’s path cannot ignore clarity on political positions regarding the current municipal executive – backed in the chamber by 14 votes against the no-confidence motion versus 16 in favour – and reaffirmed his party’s intention to continue its opposition line.