Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / POLITICS – Tensions within Syracuse’s centre-right have sharpened after the Municipal council rejected a no-confidence motion against the mayor of Syracuse, Francesco Italia. The provincial commissioner of Grande Sicilia, Vincenzo Vinciullo, has now issued a stinging rebuttal to recent remarks by Fratelli d’Italia MP Luca Cannata, who had accused the autonomist movement of saving the city administration and splitting the coalition.

[Image: Institutional view of the historic centre of Ortigia in Syracuse]

The two “defeats” cited by Grande Sicilia

According to Vinciullo, the Fratelli d’Italia MP has suffered two political setbacks in the past seven days:

“Before handing out lessons in political consistency, Luca Cannata should stop and think about his own choices and, above all, the results he is getting. In one week he has racked up two political defeats,” Vinciullo said. “The first came when he opposed the meeting of the provincial secretariats of the centre-right parties, which went ahead without Fratelli d’Italia. The second was the failure of the no-confidence motion against mayor Italia, a motion that Cannata, the MP for Avola, himself backed.”

In his statement, Vinciullo also recalled the elections for the Free association of municipalities (the former province) of Syracuse over a year ago, arguing that an approach averse to dialogue and based on ultimatums had already cost Cannata in the past.

The crux: dialogue within the coalition

The provincial commissioner of Grande Sicilia rejects the charge of trying to divide Syracuse’s centre-right, instead blaming Cannata for the current tensions:

“If anyone is trying to split the coalition, it is him, by undermining the work of the provincial secretariats of the centre-right parties as they try to bridge their differences. Cannata refuses any dialogue, probably driven by personal electoral calculations, and so he fuels confrontation and disagreement.”

In conclusion, Vinciullo asserts the autonomy and political line of the autonomist movement, urging the Fratelli d’Italia MP to show restraint and reiterating that Grande Sicilia will continue its administrative and political work in the area without bowing to outside pressure.