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SYRACUSE / POLITICS – Political reflection continues the day after the vote on the no-confidence motion against mayor Francesco Italia. In a statement signed by Matilde Di Giovanni, Syracuse’s Partito Democratico (PD) analyses the outcome of the Municipal council debate, highlighting what it now considers an unbridgeable political divide between the current administration and the party’s own vision.

[Image: Palazzo Vermexio in Syracuse, home of the Municipal council meetings]

Criticism of administrative management and the atmosphere in the chamber

According to the PD statement, the motion – presented by the group leader and first signatory Massimo Milazzo – not only stressed the transparency and oversight issues that emerged with the Nexus investigation (on which councillor Sara Zappulla reiterated the need for political clarity while respecting the presumption of innocence), but also listed a series of structural problems: from water and waste management to the state of the cemetery, as well as mobility, care of the outskirts, depopulation and policies for young people and tourism.

The statement also criticises the mayor’s attitude during the council debate, particularly when councillor Angelo Greco spoke:

“Faced with a detailed critique of the choices and administrative failings, the mayor responded with a self-congratulatory narrative that equates the city’s development mainly with his own image and with projects focused on aesthetics,” the document reads. “We believe democratic debate and the role of the opposition deserve respect, and that the issues raised cannot be dismissed with condescension or derision.”

The PD’s vision for the city’s future

Although the motion failed to secure the quorum needed to remove the administration, the PD stresses that the council vote does not erase the political reasons behind the initiative, and it reaffirms its commitment to building an alternative proposal for Syracuse.