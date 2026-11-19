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SYRACUSE / RAGUSA / POLITICS – The political debate over the creation of the Iblei National Park has flared up again. After the League – Italia federale withdrew its amendment and Fratelli d’Italia’s proposals failed to pass, the member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Carlo Auteri has stepped in to call the entire centre-right coalition to unity of purpose, offering his own cooperation to draft a joint position to take to the national tables.

[Image: Rural and natural landscape of the Monti Iblei between the provinces of Syracuse and Ragusa]

Appeal to allies and review of the boundary

Auteri urged the majority parties to overcome their internal differences to give the Iblei area concrete protection:

“I appeal to Fratelli d’Italia, Lega, Forza Italia and all centre-right forces. Let us set aside our divisions and work together, in Sicily and in Rome. Our shared goal is to protect the Iblei territory. For my part, for our part, we are fully ready to cooperate from today.”

At the heart of the initiative proposed by the regional parliamentarian is the need to revise the current boundary of the protected area, starting from the observations already made over the years by local administrators and assessing the impact of environmental restrictions on existing economic activities.

“The Park can be a resource for our communities,” Auteri explained. “Let us sit down at a table with the mayors, farmers, livestock breeders and small businesses. We need to understand which interventions risk being restricted and find rules that protect the environment and allow those who live in the Iblei to continue working and investing.”

Environmental remediation and hydrogeological instability

Beyond the issues tied to production constraints, the member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly highlighted as non-deferrable priorities the structural interventions for land remediation, with particular reference to sewage systems, discharge management and the prevention of hydrogeological instability.