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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO / SYRACUSE / NEWS – The Carabinieri of Priolo Gargallo station arrested a 48-year-old local woman, enforcing a prison order issued by the Penal Enforcement Office of the Catania Court of Appeal.

The conviction and transfer to prison

The restrictive measure stems from a final conviction for an attempted theft committed in March 2016 in Melilli. The woman, already known to police for previous offences against property and persons, must serve a remaining sentence of two months and twenty days in prison.

After completing the formalities at the station, the Carabinieri took the arrested woman to Catania’s Piazza Lanza prison, where she remains at the disposal of the judicial authority.