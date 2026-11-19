Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MELILLI / SYRACUSE / CULTURE – To turn the Terrazza degli Iblei into a permanent workshop of thought, publishing and participation. This is the goal of the first edition of the Eco Book Festival, the new literary project promoted by Melilli Municipality, led by mayor Giuseppe Carta, through the Culture Department run by Agatino Mirko Aloisio, member of the municipal executive responsible for culture, and the Culture Office directed by Daniel Amato.

Entitled “Ecopoesie del legame – Radici, Rigenerazione, Racconti”, the programme will accompany the community from November 2026 to January 2027 with meetings, book presentations and historical discussions held in Melilli and Villasmundo.

[Image: Panoramic view of Melilli, the Terrazza degli Iblei in the province of Syracuse]

The mayor Carta’s vision: “Culture is a public investment”

The mayor places the birth of the festival within a broader strategy of development and identity enhancement for the Syracuse area:

“We have chosen to invest in culture because we believe that a community’s future is not built solely through public works and infrastructure, but also through knowledge, beauty and the ability to recognise ourselves in a shared history. Culture is not an ancillary expense, but a public investment in freedom, in quality of life and, above all, in the younger generations. We want a Melilli that can be proud of its roots and open to the Mediterranean, to Europe and to the future.”

Inauguration at MU.S.A. and the main events

The opening is scheduled for Saturday 21 November at 6pm at MU.S.A., with the presentation of the volume “Melilli – History, Culture, Traditions, People” by Prof. Paolo Magnano, a work dedicated to the community’s historical memory. The meeting, moderated by publisher Carlo Morrone, will be attended by mayor Carta, Aloisio, Amato and the president of the Pino Valenti Foundation of Melilli, Rosario Cutrona, while Professors Mario Blancato and Giuseppe Astuto will discuss the book with the author. The full festival programme will be unveiled on the occasion.

Highlights of the programme include:

Local authors and historical memory: Presentations of works such as “La Mite Spada” by Daniel Amato, “Sempre fuori tempo” by Pinella Giuffrida, “Il culto di San Sebastiano a Melilli” by Loredana Modica, “U tunisi” by Angelo Giudice and “Una domanda semplice” by Gaetano Bordone. There will also be a posthumous tribute to Prof. Nicola Barone and a focus on the archaeologist Giulio Emanuele Rizzo by Italia Nostra.

Presentations of works such as “La Mite Spada” by Daniel Amato, “Sempre fuori tempo” by Pinella Giuffrida, “Il culto di San Sebastiano a Melilli” by Loredana Modica, “U tunisi” by Angelo Giudice and “Una domanda semplice” by Gaetano Bordone. There will also be a posthumous tribute to Prof. Nicola Barone and a focus on the archaeologist Giulio Emanuele Rizzo by Italia Nostra. Nationally significant events: On 28 December , a celebration of the 20th anniversary of “Cenere” by Tea Ranno (in collaboration with the Circolo Lettori ITACA), followed on 29 December by the White Night of Culture .

On , a celebration of the 20th anniversary of “Cenere” by (in collaboration with the Circolo Lettori ITACA), followed on by the . Grand finale in 2027: The programme will continue in January with the presentation of “La guardiana” by Caterina Battilocchio.

The events will take place at the city’s symbolic venues – from MU.S.A. to the Municipal Library, the Council Chamber and historic spaces – with the aim of making culture widespread and accessible to all citizens.