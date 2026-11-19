Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
Cgil, led by Maurizio Landini, has called a general strike for all of Friday 20 November to protest against the budget law.
According to the union’s general secretary, the budget text has serious flaws and needs shared amendments even within the governing majority. On the same day, the Cobas union has also called a mobilisation to join the Cgil protest.
The sectors involved and the exclusions
The work stoppage covers the entire daily shift for public employees and private-sector workers, affecting:
- Schools and universities
- Healthcare and hospitals
- Local public transport, taxis and ports
Following the intervention of the Guarantee Commission, air transport, rail transport and rail freight are excluded from the strike.
The main protest locations
Rallies and pickets are planned in about 100 Italian squares to support the strike. The main regional and local events include:
- Northern Italy: Aosta (from via Paravera to piazza Deffeyes, 9am), Turin (piazza XVIII Dicembre, 9.30am), Genoa (Stazione Marittima, 9.30am), Milan (piazza Cadorna, 9am), Trento (via Giuseppe Verdi, 9am), Venice (Stazione di Mestre, 9am), Trieste (Giardino pubblico di via Giulia, 9am), Bologna (from piazza dei Martiri to piazza del Nettuno, 9.30am).
- Central Italy: Florence (piazza dell’Indipendenza, 9.30am), Ancona (from piazza Pertini to piazza del Plebiscito, 9.30am), Perugia (from piazza Partigiani to piazza IV Novembre, 9am), L’Aquila (from Colle Sapone, 9am).
- Southern Italy and the Islands: Isernia (piazza della Repubblica, 10am), Naples (from piazza Mancini to piazza Matteotti, 9am), Bari (from piazza Giovanni XXIII to piazza del Carmine, 9am), Potenza (from piazza XVIII Agosto to piazza Matteotti, 9.30am), Catanzaro (from piazza Matteotti to piazza Luigi Rossi, 9.30am), Palermo (from piazza Marina to piazza Verdi, 9am), Cagliari (piazza Giovanni XXIII, 9am).