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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Cgil, led by Maurizio Landini, has called a general strike for all of Friday 20 November to protest against the budget law.

According to the union’s general secretary, the budget text has serious flaws and needs shared amendments even within the governing majority. On the same day, the Cobas union has also called a mobilisation to join the Cgil protest.

The sectors involved and the exclusions

The work stoppage covers the entire daily shift for public employees and private-sector workers, affecting:

Schools and universities

Healthcare and hospitals

Local public transport, taxis and ports

Following the intervention of the Guarantee Commission, air transport, rail transport and rail freight are excluded from the strike.

The main protest locations

Rallies and pickets are planned in about 100 Italian squares to support the strike. The main regional and local events include: