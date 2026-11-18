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PALERMO / POLITICS – Forza Italia’s withdrawal and the nomination of Giorgio Mulè ahead of Sicily’s 2027 regional elections continue to shift the balance and debate within the centre-right coalition. Now Costituente Popolare has weighed in with a joint statement by Pace, Terrana and Dell’Utri, asserting the centrality of participatory methods and collegial debate for the island’s future.

[Image: the Region of Sicily Palace in Palermo, institutional view]

“No preclusions, but strategic choices concern the whole coalition”

The moderate, reformist movement views the internal dynamics among its allies constructively and acknowledges the institutional role of outgoing governor Renato Schifani, yet it sets a clear political boundary on how the next leader of Palazzo d’Orléans is chosen.

“Giorgio Mulè’s nomination by Forza Italia opens a new phase of political debate,” the statement reads. “It is a phase that deserves attention, respect and, above all, a sense of responsibility. We respect the internal dynamics and decisions of each party, but we believe that a choice so important for Sicily’s future cannot be confined within a single political force. The presidency of the Region of Sicily concerns the entire coalition and, first and foremost, the people of Sicily.”

The popular movement’s course: concrete issues and equal standing among allies

The movement reiterates its intention not to be a mere spectator ahead of the electoral deadline, placing the territory’s major structural issues at the heart of the debate: healthcare, employment, infrastructure, economic recovery, business support, tackling depopulation in inland areas and policies for younger generations.

Costituente Popolare clarifies its strategic line:

No vetoes and no divisions: The goal is not to fuel factions or fragment the coalition, but to strengthen it through an inclusive process.

The goal is not to fuel factions or fragment the coalition, but to strengthen it through an inclusive process. Equal political standing: No component of the centre-right should be sidelined in defining the programme.

No component of the centre-right should be sidelined in defining the programme. Programme before party labels: The political proposal must arise from genuine debate capable of looking beyond personal ambitions.