Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

According to international media and analysts, the first historic trilateral summit between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, scheduled for today, Thursday 19 November 2026 in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit, could redraw global geopolitical balances. As reported by Sky TG24 and Corriere della Sera, the three leaders are sitting at the same table to address regional crises, arms control and trade arrangements, opening up various future scenarios.

The main geopolitical scenarios

An informal agreement on “red lines”. According to several analysts, the most likely outcome is not a formal carve-up of the world, but the definition of an unwritten understanding among the three major powers. The main goal would be to clarify each other’s spheres of influence and prevent a direct military clash between Washington, Beijing and Moscow.

China’s diplomatic centrality



As Corriere della Sera highlights, Xi Jinping is using the Shenzhen summit to present himself as a guarantor of global stability. By hosting the talks, Beijing strengthens its image as an indispensable mediator in major international crises.

New negotiations on the war in Ukraine



The Ukrainian conflict is one of the central issues on the table. Ukraine’s foreign minister Andriy Sybiha, quoted by RaiNews, has urged the United States and China to pressure Moscow to halt hostilities. The fluctuating scenario ranges from a possible agreement to freeze the conflict to a compromise imposed from above on the parties involved.

The sidelining of Europe

An analysis by ISPI (the Institute for International Political Studies) highlights the strong risk that Europe’s security future could be decided without the European Union at the negotiating table. This scenario could push European countries to rapidly revise their defence strategies and political autonomy.



Reviving nuclear arms control



The summit offers an opportunity to reopen dialogue on reducing and monitoring nuclear warheads. A possible trilateral agreement would, for the first time, include China’s arsenal in the limitation mechanisms so far negotiated only between the United States and Russia.

Managing tensions in Asia and the Middle East

The face-to-face meeting could also affect balances in the South China Sea, the Taiwan issue and conflicts in the Middle East. There is also the possibility of broadening diplomatic dialogue in Asia, after Trump hinted at the possibility of contact with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as well.

Giovanni Intravaia