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PALERMO / POLITICS – Unity and full alignment with the regional government ahead of the parliamentary debate on the budget. This was the outcome of today’s meeting between the entire Forza Italia parliamentary group in the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS) and the President of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani. The focus of the talks was on economic priorities and the strategy to adopt at Sala d’Ercole for the approval of the measure.

[Image: Sala d’Ercole inside Palazzo dei Normanni in Palermo, home to the Sicilian Regional Assembly]

Pellegrino: “Forward with the economic policy that pulled Sicily out of the crisis”

The unity of the centre-right party was underlined by the president of the Forza Italia deputies in the ARS, Stefano Pellegrino, at the end of the institutional meeting:

“On behalf of the entire parliamentary group, I wish to reaffirm our full support for the government’s budget. With President Schifani, we reviewed the choices we share, which remain consistent with the economic and financial strategy of recent years that has delivered so many results to pull Sicily out of a serious crisis.”

Room for local needs during the chamber debate

During the discussion, the parliamentary group also outlined the path for examining the text in the Assembly, announcing the submission of supplementary provisions aimed at addressing the specific needs and urgencies of each Sicilian province.