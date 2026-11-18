Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

BOSSICO / BERGAMO / NEWS – A tragedy of despair and loneliness in the face of illness. In Bossico, in the province of Bergamo, a 63-year-old man, lorry driver Mario Carniglia from the lower Milan area, took the life of his wife Emma Rosarei, 61, by suffocating her inside their home in Val Borisan.

Immediately after the act, the man himself dialled the Carabinieri emergency number and confessed what he had done in dramatic words: “I suffocated her, I couldn’t bear to see her suffer any more.” A shocking admission followed by waiting for the officers to arrive, to whom he surrendered without resistance.

The emergency response and the investigators’ work

On arriving at the flat, the 118 paramedics could only confirm the woman’s death. At the scene, officers from the Carabinieri company in Clusone, the Bergamo investigative unit and the on-duty magistrate from the Public Prosecutor’s Office carried out forensic examinations and a detailed reconstruction of events.

The husband’s confession now opens a scenario linked to psychological strain and the burden of illness within the home, elements the investigators will fully clarify to build a complete picture of a case that has deeply shaken the entire Bergamo community.