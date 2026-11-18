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SYRACUSE / POLITICS – “The withdrawal of the League’s amendment, which would have scrapped the process to establish the Hyblean National Park, is a positive step. Now we must move forward with determination and speed towards its actual creation, overcoming doubts and reservations.” This is the statement from the Syracuse provincial secretariat of the Democratic Party, expressing full satisfaction with the turn of events that averts a serious legislative setback for the area.

[Image: Natural and environmental landscapes of the Hyblean Mountains in Sicily]

An important result after years of waiting

The blocking of the amendment is hailed by the Democrats as the fruit of a collective effort at all institutional levels, aimed at preventing the loss of a strategic opportunity that has been awaited for almost 20 years. However, the party stresses that this is not the finish line but the decisive push to finally move from words to action.

The provincial secretariat acknowledges that in Sicily, distrust of new bodies and environmental restrictions is rooted in a long-standing perception of political inadequacy, which has often led mayors, businesses and citizens to fear more bureaucracy rather than a driver of growth.

Future challenges: clear rules and participatory governance

To overcome these resistances, the PD argues that a radical change of direction is needed, based on several key points:

Listening and clarity: Address the concerns raised by local areas on their merits, clarifying procedures and regulations to dispel any doubts.

Address the concerns raised by local areas on their merits, clarifying procedures and regulations to dispel any doubts. Clear and transparent rules: Set out unambiguous, equal rules for all, capable of safeguarding local specificities.

Set out unambiguous, equal rules for all, capable of safeguarding local specificities. A new governance model: Ensure mayors take a leading role and actively involve citizens, associations and local businesses, so that the park is seen not as a constraint but as a competitive advantage.

The Hyblean National Park is described as an essential tool for sustainable development, biodiversity protection and tackling the area’s climate vulnerabilities, ending a wait that has now lasted two decades.