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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME / ITALY / NEWS – Friday 20 November 2026 is set to be a day of protest and severe disruption across Italy, as a 24-hour general strike affecting all public and private sectors has been called. The action has been organised by the CGIL union and joined by several other labour groups, including the Cobas, Clap and Sial confederations.

[Image: Protesters marching during a national union mobilisation]

Sectors at risk: transport, schools and universities

The strike will have a widespread impact on essential services nationwide:

Transport: Delays, reduced services or cancellations are expected on local public transport, while rail and air travel are partially exempt or subject to specific rulings by the strike guarantee commission.

Delays, reduced services or cancellations are expected on local public transport, while rail and air travel are partially exempt or subject to specific rulings by the strike guarantee commission. Schools and universities: Strong participation is anticipated in the education sector, backed by student and category union demonstrations (such as CUB Sur). Any closures or timetable changes will be announced by individual institutions.

The reasons and demands behind the protest

At the heart of the mobilisation is opposition to the budget law and the government’s economic and social policies. The unions’ key demands include:

Wages and purchasing power: Calls for pay rises and contract renewals to tackle inflation and the rising cost of living.

Calls for pay rises and contract renewals to tackle inflation and the rising cost of living. Tax and pensions: An end to the disproportionate tax burden on employees and pensioners.

An end to the disproportionate tax burden on employees and pensioners. Public services and healthcare: Increased investment to reverse the decline in healthcare and opposition to planned cuts in state education.

Increased investment to reverse the decline in healthcare and opposition to planned cuts in state education. Precarious work and young people: Structural measures for the right to education, housing policies and workplace safety.

Structural measures for the right to education, housing policies and workplace safety. Military spending: A demand to freeze rearmament funds and redirect them to social emergencies.

Around 100 marches and rallies across Italy

The day will feature roughly a hundred events nationwide. The main rally will be held in Rome, assembling at 9.30am in piazza Vittorio Emanuele II and ending with a speech by CGIL general secretary Maurizio Landini.

Marches and protests are planned in major cities: