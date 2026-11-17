Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

BOSSICO / BERGAMO / NEWS – A new and tragic episode of domestic violence has shocked Italy. In Bossico, in the province of Bergamo, a 63-year-old man killed his 61-year-old wife by strangling her inside their home. The killer himself raised the alarm, dialling the emergency number 112 before waiting at home and surrendering to a Carabinieri patrol.

The alert, the arrival of emergency services and the investigation

Once on the scene, the 118 paramedics could only confirm the woman’s death, despite desperate attempts to revive her. Officers from the Clusone company, supported by the Bergamo investigative unit and the duty deputy public prosecutor, attended the flat to carry out forensic and technical examinations.

According to the first investigative findings, there were no previous police call-outs to the family home for disputes between the couple, nor had the victim previously reported abuse or violence.