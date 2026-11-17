Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

GELA / NEWS & JUSTICE – The Interior Ministry has formally recognised a 28-year-old woman from Gela, in the province of Caltanissetta, as a “victim of violence”, granting her access to financial compensation through the activation of the dedicated revolving fund.

The harrowing episode dates back five years, when the young woman – who lives with a cognitive impairment – was taken against her will to an isolated area in Montelungo, where she suffered serious abuse at the hands of a man in his 30s. The attacker was subsequently tried and received a final conviction last year.

[Image: The Palace of Justice and the institutions responsible for protecting and supporting crime victims]

The compensation process and the Prefecture’s opinion

The decision to award financial compensation was taken by the Solidarity Committee for Victims of Mafia-Type Crimes and Violent Intentional Crimes.

The ministerial body fully accepted the request submitted by the woman’s lawyer, Rosario Prudenti, an application that had already received a favourable opinion from the Prefecture of Caltanissetta, thus closing an important chapter of justice and recognition for the victim and her family.