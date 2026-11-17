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PALERMO / SYRACUSE / POLITICS – A hearing described as “embarrassing” that not only failed to untangle the critical issues but risks widening the conflict on the judicial front. Firing the opening shot is the member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Carlo Auteri (Lega), the day after the confrontation in the IV Commission at the Sicilian Regional Assembly with the president of the Istituto autonomo case popolari (Iacp) of Syracuse, Alessia Scorpo.

[Image: The seat of the Sicilian Regional Assembly at Palazzo dei Normanni in Palermo]

The case of the director general and the normative doubts

At the heart of the MP’s fierce accusations are the procedures launched to appoint a new director general, starting with the notice published on 28 July with just five days allowed for submitting applications.

“President Scorpo was unable to adequately clarify the applicability of the regional law of 28 May 2026, which provides for a freeze on hiring, nor to provide convincing answers on the normative references used, starting with articles 108 and 110 of the Consolidated Text on Local Authorities,” Auteri thundered. “I consider it extremely serious that someone who heads a public body cannot clarify which rules govern a procedure of this importance.”

Board statements and the minutes to the Public Prosecutor’s Office

Tension in the commission rose further in light of the statements made by the board member Andrea Sangregorio regarding the request to record in the minutes the concerns about the financial coverage and the normative assumptions of the selection, in addition to the reference to an alleged “political control” over the body. Criticism was also levelled at the regional department for Infrastructure, accused of not having provided adequate responses to the reports raised in recent months.

Faced with this scenario, Auteri announced a further formal move:

“Last week I filed a formal complaint with the Public Prosecutor’s Office to request verification of the alleged irregularities,” the member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly concluded. “To the documentation already sent I will also add the minutes of today’s IV Commission meeting, so that the judicial authority can assess all the elements that have emerged.”

Finally, the political attack is directed at Fratelli d’Italia, accused of having to take political responsibility for the appointments, while reminding that it is the families waiting for social housing who pay the price of inefficient management.