Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
The main Dutch supermarket chains, coordinated by the sector association Central Bureau Levensmiddelenhandel (CBL), are working to set up a national network of emergency stores. The aim is to protect the food supply chain and ensure the population can be fed if extreme scenarios occur, such as military conflict, major cyberattacks or nationwide power blackouts (a situation termed the “Black Phase”).
The pillars of the emergency plan
The project involves adapting a selection of the country’s roughly 4,500 supermarkets so they can operate in complete isolation from normal power, logistics and digital infrastructure:
- Widespread accessibility: As the CBL director Marc Jansen explained, the network will be arranged so every resident can reach an active store in at most 15 minutes by car or 30 minutes by bicycle.
- Essential goods: During emergencies, shelves will not stock the usual full range but will focus exclusively on a core selection of basic foodstuffs.
- Energy and technological independence: The use of backup generators to provide lighting and refrigeration is under consideration, alongside alternative operating procedures to manage warehouses, supplies and payments without IT networks or electronic POS systems.
- Stockpiles for geopolitical emergencies: Planning of flows and reserves also includes the ability to cope with sudden spikes in demand linked to hosting refugees or the transit of NATO troops heading to eastern Europe.
Alarms after recent cyberattacks in Europe
The push for these resilience measures follows serious cyber incidents that disrupted European retail in autumn 2026:
- Logistics paralysis: In mid-October, a cyberattack on the IT systems and logistics hubs of the Dutch giant Albert Heijn halted home deliveries and slowed restocking of stores.
- Refrigeration system sabotage: Between late October and early November, a coordinated hacking campaign hit dozens of supermarkets in at least seven European countries (including the Netherlands, Italy, France, Belgium, Sweden and Estonia). Exploiting a flaw in remote management software, hackers raised fridge temperatures to 50°C, ruining tonnes of fresh and frozen goods.