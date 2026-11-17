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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The main Dutch supermarket chains, coordinated by the sector association Central Bureau Levensmiddelenhandel (CBL), are working to set up a national network of emergency stores. The aim is to protect the food supply chain and ensure the population can be fed if extreme scenarios occur, such as military conflict, major cyberattacks or nationwide power blackouts (a situation termed the “Black Phase”).

The pillars of the emergency plan

The project involves adapting a selection of the country’s roughly 4,500 supermarkets so they can operate in complete isolation from normal power, logistics and digital infrastructure:

Widespread accessibility: As the CBL director Marc Jansen explained, the network will be arranged so every resident can reach an active store in at most 15 minutes by car or 30 minutes by bicycle.

As the CBL director Marc Jansen explained, the network will be arranged so every resident can reach an active store in at most 15 minutes by car or 30 minutes by bicycle. Essential goods: During emergencies, shelves will not stock the usual full range but will focus exclusively on a core selection of basic foodstuffs.

During emergencies, shelves will not stock the usual full range but will focus exclusively on a core selection of basic foodstuffs. Energy and technological independence: The use of backup generators to provide lighting and refrigeration is under consideration, alongside alternative operating procedures to manage warehouses, supplies and payments without IT networks or electronic POS systems.

The use of backup generators to provide lighting and refrigeration is under consideration, alongside alternative operating procedures to manage warehouses, supplies and payments without IT networks or electronic POS systems. Stockpiles for geopolitical emergencies: Planning of flows and reserves also includes the ability to cope with sudden spikes in demand linked to hosting refugees or the transit of NATO troops heading to eastern Europe.

Alarms after recent cyberattacks in Europe

The push for these resilience measures follows serious cyber incidents that disrupted European retail in autumn 2026: