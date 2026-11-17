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ENNA / ECONOMY & WORK – A national mobilisation choosing to go straight to the heart of the South’s major infrastructure sites. Tomorrow, Wednesday 18 November, from noon to 2pm, the general secretary of the CGIL union, Maurizio Landini, will be in Enna to meet workers from the Pacaed (WeBuild) consortium, who are engaged in the strategic work to double the Palermo–Catania railway.

[Image: Major infrastructure sites and railway works in Sicily]

Assembly at Mulinello Base Camp ahead of 20 November strike

The event, promoted and organised by Fillea CGIL Enna, will take place at the Mulinello Base Camp. The meeting is a key moment in the run-up to the general strike called for 20 November, bringing the union’s voice and demands into one of the most important sites for modernising mobility in Sicily.

Landini’s presence in the Nisseno-Ennese area is intended as a sign of solidarity and direct engagement with the workers and the “yellow vests”, who face gruelling shifts, long commutes and complex working conditions every day.

“You work all day. But can you live?”

This slogan-question, which accompanies the CGIL mobilisation, captures the reality for thousands of families: wages that cannot keep up with inflation and the rising cost of living, the unsustainable burden of fuel, transport, rent and bills, compounded by the difficulties of a public health service that is increasingly underfunded and marked by endless waiting lists.

A clear cry of alarm rises from the yellow vests at the site:

“We can’t take it any more. We work and everything costs twice as much. Coming to work is barely worth it with the price of petrol. And when we need treatment, we have to dip into our own pockets.”

The demands of the protest

The platform for the 20 November mobilisation targets the structural issues facing the country and the South:

Higher wages and protection of purchasing power against inflation.

and protection of purchasing power against inflation. Dignified pensions that take account of the hardship and physical strain in construction sites.

that take account of the hardship and physical strain in construction sites. Universal public healthcare and a revival of local services.

and a revival of local services. Health and safety at work to stop the daily toll of deaths on sites.

to stop the daily toll of deaths on sites. Public investment and active policies to give a future to young people and the South.

“The future is now cannot remain just a slogan,” the union reiterates. “It must become wages, security, health, rights and dignity. Tax the rich, stop fleecing us! Because someone who works all day must be able to live, not just survive.”