Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

No downgrade is under way; instead, a structural operation to secure and comprehensively upgrade the healthcare provision for citizens. This is explained in a note from the provincial health authority (ASP) of Syracuse regarding the reorganisation of the emergency rooms at the hospitals in Avola and Noto.

The authority has launched a virtuous organisational model based on local healthcare and clinical safety.

At the Noto Community Hub, healthcare coverage will move from the current 12 hours (8am–8pm) to a 24/7 service, with the daytime and night-time medical presence doubled, night-time support from emergency room nursing staff, new diagnostic devices and remote support for cardiology, neurology and radiology consultations. In this way, citizens will be able to resolve all so-called “minor emergencies” covered by the national collective agreement for general medicine directly on site, both during the day and at night.

While aware that managing these minor emergencies falls under the specific remit of local healthcare and cannot replace emergency care, the entire management of time-dependent emergencies will be guaranteed by the rapid intervention of the emergency room at Avola hospital, which has made a company ambulance available, staffed with an anaesthetist and a nurse.

The Avola hospital facility will thus be able to guarantee emergency management in complete safety, as it is a facility equipped with all the departments and life-saving technologies, such as intensive care and cardiology, essential to ensure total patient safety.

“We have chosen the path of responsibility and clinical appropriateness to further raise the standards of health protection for citizens in the area,” said Gioacchino Iraci, special commissioner of the Syracuse ASP. “The management of the most serious emergencies requires the immediate support of a multispecialist hospital organisation with complex departments such as intensive care and cardiology, which represent the highest guarantee of safety for the patient. With this new model we are not removing services but making them more modern, safe and efficient: we are offering Noto a facility open day and night with doubled staff for all minor emergencies, while at the same time ensuring immediate and protected care towards Avola hospital for time-dependent cases. It is a decisive step forward to bring healthcare closer to citizens, ensuring the best possible care response in every context.”