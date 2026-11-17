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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A new earthquake has struck the southern Tyrrhenian Sea off the Sicilian coast. The quake, magnitude 3.8, was recorded by the national institute for geophysics and volcanology (INGV) at 6.51am on Tuesday 17 November, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The main shock was followed by two further seismic events in quick succession. At 7.07am a magnitude 2.3 tremor was detected, and at 7.23am another earthquake of the same strength occurred.

According to numerous reports on social media, the strongest tremor was felt slightly in Palermo and in the Termini Imerese area.

Earthquake swarm in the area for days

The quake is part of a sequence of seismic events that has been affecting the southern Tyrrhenian Sea for several days. The area has indeed been experiencing repeated tremors, many of them low in intensity and not felt by the population.

No damage to people or property has been reported so far. INGV monitoring activities continue to track the evolution of seismic activity in the area.