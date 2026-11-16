Orta di Atella: 17-year-old shoots father over €300, arrested by Carabinieri

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CASERTA / NEWS – A trivial family dispute over the alleged theft of around €300 turned into an attempted murder. Carabinieri from Marcianise and Orta di Atella stations, in the province of Caserta, have arrested a 17-year-old on the serious charge of shooting his father.

[Image: Carabinieri signs and investigative activity in the area]

The argument and the shooting in the countryside

The incident took place late last night in a rural area of Orta di Atella, along provincial road 22. According to investigators’ reconstruction, the act stemmed from a violent argument after the boy accused his father – a 53-year-old man – of taking around €300 from him.

The situation rapidly escalated when the 17-year-old pulled out a 6.35 calibre pistol and fired three shots at his father, hitting him in several parts of the body.

The father’s condition and the arrest

The 53-year-old was seriously injured in the abdomen, suffering an intestinal perforation, and was also hit in the left hip and right ankle. He was rescued and rushed to hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He is currently in hospital with a reserved prognosis, but fortunately is not in danger of dying.

The young man responsible was traced and detained by the Carabinieri: after the usual checks, he was taken to a first reception centre, where he is now at the disposal of the juvenile judicial authorities.