Healthcare in Noto: Gennuso calls for hearing on emergency room at community hub

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

“I have already requested a hearing before the Sicilian Regional Assembly’s health committee for the director general, the medical director and the administrative director of the provincial health authority (ASP) of Syracuse to clarify the reports of the emergency room in Noto being moved into the Casa di Comunità. While I understand the issues linked to the shortage of doctors, this is a matter on which we need precise answers and concrete guarantees.” This was stated by Riccardo Gennuso, a member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly for Forza Italia, commenting on the healthcare situation in the Noto area and the southern part of the province of Syracuse.

“I am not prepared to back down,” Gennuso continued, “because healthcare services cannot be scaled back; they must be maintained and strengthened. For four years now, even under the previous management of the ASP, we have been receiving assurances about extending the emergency room’s opening hours and reinforcing hospital departments. However, these promises have not been followed by concrete action.” The regional MP is therefore calling for a direct meeting with the leadership of the ASP of Syracuse to learn the health authority’s real intentions and, above all, to secure firm commitments on the future of hospital care in Noto.

“We cannot allow a whole area to keep waiting for answers on a fundamental issue such as the right to health. The people of Noto and the entire district deserve adequate services, efficient facilities and clear answers. Healthcare cannot be built on announcements and reassurances: we need concrete measures and defined timelines,” Gennuso concluded.