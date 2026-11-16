Justice: crackdown on social media as reposts also count as libel

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ITALY / NEWS & JUSTICE – The legal boundaries of responsibility on social networks are becoming ever clearer. In recent months, the consistent intervention of judges from Italy’s highest court, the Court of Cassation, and the rigorous application of current regulations have reaffirmed that the internet is not a lawless zone. Insulting another person on platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram or even within messaging groups does not amount to a mere verbal outburst but fully constitutes the offence of aggravated defamation.

[Image: Smartphones and digital devices displaying social network screens and online interactions]

From offensive posts to sharing: criminal liability applies

One of the most significant aspects confirmed by case law concerns the value of sharing. According to principles reiterated by the Court of Cassation, not only the original author of offensive content is liable for defamation, but anyone who republishes or shares it on their own profile, accompanied by phrases, comments or even simple expressions that show agreement. In this way, the user adopts the harmful content as their own, assuming full criminal liability for general intent.

Moreover, the judges have clarified that protection of reputation also applies when the victim’s name is not explicitly stated in the text: if the context, geographical references, professional role or the narration of specific events make the person unmistakably identifiable, the offence still stands.

The legal consequences and the absence of justifications

The law and recent court rulings set very clear boundaries even regarding the most common defences raised by those under investigation:

The limit of political criticism: The right to criticism – even if harsh or used in public debate – never authorises ad hominem attacks, gratuitous insults or the use of derogatory epithets that harm a person’s moral dignity.

The right to criticism – even if harsh or used in public debate – never authorises ad hominem attacks, gratuitous insults or the use of derogatory epithets that harm a person’s moral dignity. The excuse of a “closed chat” or private profile: Limiting the visibility of one’s profile or posting messages in restricted groups does not remove the aggravating factor of “means of publicity” or the involvement of multiple people, provided there is an audience of recipients larger than a single interpersonal relationship.

Limiting the visibility of one’s profile or posting messages in restricted groups does not remove the aggravating factor of “means of publicity” or the involvement of multiple people, provided there is an audience of recipients larger than a single interpersonal relationship. The penalties: For the offence of aggravated defamation via the internet (under Article 595, paragraph 3, of the penal code), the punishment is imprisonment from six months to three years or a fine of no less than €516, in addition to compensation for moral and material damages in civil court.

The time limit for filing a complaint

We remind readers that to take legal action against someone who offends them online, the injured party must file a complaint within the strict deadline of three months from the day they became aware of the defamatory post or comment, by contacting the competent authorities such as the postal police or the Carabinieri, and providing suitable evidence (such as certified screenshots and URLs).