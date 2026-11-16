Sport: Galliani drops legal challenge against Malagò, clearing way for FIGC election

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME / SPORT – There will be no legal battle in the sports or administrative courts: Adriano Galliani has decided not to challenge the acceptance of Giovanni Malagò’s candidacy for the presidency of the FIGC (Italian Football Federation). The official announcement came from his lawyer, Filippo Lattanzi, who explained that the decision stems from a clear desire to avoid tensions, controversy and political exploitation on the road to the electoral assembly on 14 December.

[Image: A football and the institutional symbols of sport and football federations]

The Genoa double signature issue and the reasons for withdrawal

At the heart of the dispute was the delicate issue of the Genoa double signature: the Ligurian club had initially accredited Galliani, then signed a second endorsement in support of Malagò. Although he still believes that considering the latter valid sets “a dangerous precedent” for federation dynamics, the former Milan CEO has chosen to step back.

“The football system needs to regain credibility, calm and unity within itself,” lawyer Lattanzi stressed, highlighting that the absolute priority must be safeguarding the stability of the national football movement.

Giovanni Malagò’s reaction: “From now on we will speak with civility”

The special commissioner, Giovanni Malagò, welcomed Galliani’s decision as a constructive and conciliatory signal aimed at reducing friction and restoring centrality to the political-sporting debate:

“From now on we will speak with civility,” Malagò said, reaffirming his full readiness to conduct the electoral debate in a spirit of mutual respect, banning personal attacks and focusing solely on programme proposals to relaunch Italian football.

Malagò had previously expressed esteem for his rival, reiterating that the differences between the candidacies concern only differing visions for the future of the sport, not personal matters. The election campaign thus enters its decisive phase, anchored in institutional responsibility.