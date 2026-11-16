Viale Scala Greca in Syracuse: the cycle lane is there, but cyclists prefer the chaos on the road

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / OPINION – There is an unwritten rule, yet tragically common in our cities, that seems to turn major roads into a daily stage for chaos. In Syracuse, the emblem of this urban short circuit has a precise address: Viale Scala Greca. Here, a paradox plays out every day that infuriates drivers and tests the patience of those who obey the rules. The cycle lane is there, available, clearly visible and built to ensure safety and smooth traffic. Yet few use it. The trend — or perhaps the habit of defiance — sees cyclists happily pedalling in the middle of the traffic, hindering cars, buses and scooters.

The paradox of the empty lane and the wild double parking

The script is always the same. On one side, the lane reserved for bicycles, designed precisely to avoid dangerous mixing between motor vehicles and bikes; on the other, the main road, where groups of cyclists ride on, indifferent to the queues forming behind them. The best — or rather, the surreal — part comes when a driver, exasperated by the slowdowns, honks to signal their presence or to invite cyclists to use the dedicated lane. The reaction? Hardly an apology, but often gestures of annoyance, insults and fiery glares, as if the fault lies with the person behind the wheel.

Completing this picture of ordinary urban chaos is the double parking, which further narrows the carriageway, forcing vehicles into dangerous manoeuvres to get around the obstacle.

Civility and respect for the rules: a test to retake

The point is not to pillory one group, but to question the civic sense that should govern urban coexistence. Investing in infrastructure like cycle lanes is essential, but if the cultural will to use them is lacking, the result is a wasted effort and a constant source of danger. The road belongs to everyone, but sharing urban spaces requires mutual respect: insisting on riding outside protected lanes while causing obstruction, and then claiming to be in the right and reacting with arrogance to a horn, is a sign that our road civility urgently needs a service.

As long as cycling in the middle of traffic with a cycle lane just steps away is seen as an act of freedom rather than a dangerous and annoying offence, our streets will continue to be an open-air boxing ring.