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ADRANO / NEWS & ECONOMY – More than 160 kilograms of chestnuts seized and administrative fines totalling nearly €13,000. This is the outcome of an extraordinary inspection ordered by the Police Headquarters in Catania and carried out by officers from the Adrano Public Security police station, with support from the Region of Sicily Forestry Corps and the Municipal Police, aimed at tackling illegal street trading and safeguarding food safety.

[Image: Street vendor stall selling chestnuts and seasonal local produce]

Roadside checks and fines for street vendors

The operation is part of a broader territorial control strategy designed to prevent theft in rural areas — to protect agricultural producers — and to stop food without guarantees or traceability from reaching consumers’ tables.

The authorities targeted several roasted chestnut vendors operating in the historic centre and in various parts of the town. The checks uncovered serious irregularities:

The first itinerant vendor was fined €6,000 in administrative penalties for a complete lack of traceability on 150 kilograms of chestnuts and 12 litres of wine that were placed under seizure.

was fined in administrative penalties for a complete lack of traceability on and that were placed under seizure. The second vendor had 10 kilograms of chestnuts without origin documentation seized, with similar fines of €6,000 .

had without origin documentation seized, with similar fines of . The Municipal Police also charged both vendors with failing to submit the SCIA (Certified Notification of Business Start-up), applying an additional fine of €860 each.

Seized goods donated to charity and upcoming inspections

The entire quantity of food removed from illegal sale, after undergoing the required health checks to confirm its suitability for human consumption, was donated to local charities. The authorities have announced that monitoring and action against commercial illegality will continue in the coming weeks across all other municipalities within the Adrano police station’s jurisdiction.