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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

When security outweighs certain politics

Despite an official boycott policy announced by the Irish government in August 2024 to block defence contracts with Israeli companies, recent contradictions and purchases of Israeli military technology by Ireland have emerged

The case of Ireland’s new state jet

In August 2026, it was revealed that the new government aircraft (Ireland’s “Air Force One”) costing €53 million had been stripped of the Israeli fog-landing system FalconEye by Elbit, in line with the acquisition ban. However, other existing assets (such as helicopters and maritime patrol vessels) continue to use Israeli-made avionics and radar, as they are considered integral to the platforms.

Police anti-drone purchases

This was discovered by the Irish national police (An Garda Síochána), which purchased Israeli-made anti-drone systems produced by Sentrycs, despite the Dublin government’s official commitment not to buy military and defence equipment from Israel. The news emerged from an investigation by the Irish outlet The Journal, published in November 2026.

The details of the operation

Technology acquired

These are advanced systems for detecting, tracking and jamming drones, developed and produced by Sentrycs, a company based in Tel Aviv.

Purchase method

The Irish police did not buy the equipment directly from Israel but went through a US-based intermediary supplier. According to The Journal, the authorities were still aware of the technology’s Israeli origin.

Purpose of use

The devices were installed on building rooftops to protect institutional leaders and high-profile events linked to Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The regulatory grey area

The government ban primarily targeted military procurement by the Department of Defence. It remains unclear whether the purchase by a police force for internal security via a US retailer formally violates the executive’s directives. [