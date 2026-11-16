Police checks in Syracuse: fines and inspections in the nightlife district

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / NEWS – Over the past weekend, officers from the National Police (Polizia di Stato) on duty at the Administrative and Social Police Division (PAS) of Syracuse Police Headquarters, together with Municipal Police personnel and coordinated by PAS director Paolo Arena, carried out a series of targeted checks at nightlife venues in Syracuse and in the town of Floridia.

[Image: National Police patrol cars engaged in security and legality checks in the area]

The outcome of the checks and fines for breath tests

In total, the police identified 25 people and inspected 6 businesses (three pubs, one restaurant, one pizzeria and one bar).

During the checks, the owner of one venue was fined administratively because the premises did not have the legally required equipment for measuring blood alcohol levels, which is mandatory in all establishments that sell or serve alcohol after midnight (under Article 54 of Law 120/2010). This device must be positioned and clearly signposted near the exits to allow customers to self-test before driving. A similar fine for the lack of a breathalyser was issued to the owner of another pub, along with additional administrative violations contested against the first manager.

Checks on noise impact and attention to minors

The control activity also concerned compliance with noise pollution regulations: three owners of as many businesses were asked to provide the missing documentation relating to sound systems and noise impact, under penalty of an administrative fine of €1,000 for the lack of the titles prescribed by ordinances to protect public peace.

Police Headquarters have stated that attention will remain very high in the coming weeks across the province of Syracuse, with a particular focus on the ban on serving alcohol to minors, a violation that carries a direct criminal complaint for venue managers.