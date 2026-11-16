Priolo without a paediatrician and short of doctors: mayor Gianni appeals to ASP

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PRIOLO GARGALLO / HEALTH & NEWS – A growing emergency in local healthcare is threatening to paralyse medical care in Priolo Gargallo. The mayor, Pippo Gianni, has officially written to the special commissioner of the provincial health authority (ASP) of Syracuse, Gioacchino Iraci, to urgently request the appointment of a new paediatrician of choice and at least two GPs.

[Image: Sign and institutional symbols of public and local healthcare]

The alarm: 1,500 children without a paediatrician and retiring doctors

The picture painted by the mayor is particularly critical for the area’s roughly 12,000 residents. The community is being severely affected by recent and imminent retirements:

The only paediatrician of choice currently serving Priolo, who looks after about 1,500 patients , will retire from 1 December .

currently serving Priolo, who looks after about , will retire from . Three GPs have already retired in recent months, and other professionals are nearing retirement age, worsening the strain on primary care.

The requests to ASP: stability and continuity of care

To prevent the service from collapsing and to protect local families, Gianni has made precise, non-negotiable demands of the provincial health authority:

“I am asking for the appointment of a paediatrician of choice, on a full-time and permanent basis with a stable office in the area, who will personally and continuously cover the entire service hours, avoiding rotations or alternations with other professionals, to ensure continuity of care and a stable point of reference for children and families in the area; I am also asking for at least two new GPs to be appointed to address the current shortfalls and guarantee adequate healthcare for the resident population.”

The appeal concludes by stressing that the current difficulties are already undermining the right to local healthcare, making swift action by ASP unavoidable.