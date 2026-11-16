Culture Ministry buys Argiletum complex for €16 million

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The Argiletum complex, at 40 via della Madonna dei Monti in Rome and the former home of Roma Tre University’s architecture department, has officially entered the property portfolio of the Culture Ministry (MiC).

The building, which has been under heritage protection since 1949 for its outstanding historical, artistic, architectural and urban value, has been purchased by the state for €16 million.

The future of the building

The deal aims to combine the safeguarding of cultural heritage with advanced training. Part of the complex will in fact house the new headquarters of the National School of Heritage and Cultural Activities. As Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli stressed, the investment is intended to strengthen this prestigious institution, reinforcing the link between cultural sites and the training of the future professionals tasked with protecting, enhancing and making them accessible to the public.

Roma Tre University’s comment

Satisfaction was also expressed by Roma Tre rector Massimiliano Fiorucci, who described the agreement as the close of a crucial phase for the university. Although the building represents an important part of the university’s history, its transfer to the public domain ensures that the structure retains its original vocation linked to culture, research and teaching, opening a new chapter in the service of the entire community.