ARS: Iacp Syracuse president Scorpo summoned to IV Commission at Auteri’s request

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SYRACUSE / PALERMO / POLITICS – The affair involving the Istituto autonomo case popolari (Iacp) of Syracuse has now officially reached the IV Standing Legislative Commission of the Sicilian Regional Assembly (“Environment, land and mobility”). At the urging of Carlo Auteri, a member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly from Lega – Italia federale, the Iacp president Alessia Scorpo has been summoned for a hearing scheduled for the morning of Tuesday, 17 November.

[Image: The seat of the Sicilian Regional Assembly at Palazzo dei Normanni in Palermo, the focal point for institutional oversight]

The management issues and doubts over the director general

The parliamentary initiative aims to clarify several administrative aspects that have emerged in recent months, starting with the procedure for appointing the director general.

“This is an institutional step I requested to delve into the issues that have come to light and to obtain clarification on the management of the body, beginning with the procedure for appointing the director general,” Auteri said. “As early as July, I raised concerns about a notice that allowed an extremely short timeframe for submitting applications. I called for a check that the acts complied with the internal regulations and that transparency and participation were guaranteed.”

Following the MP’s reports, the regional Department of Infrastructure launched an investigation that led to the reopening of the application period. However, the case has since gathered further elements, including observations by board member Andrea Sangregorio regarding the functioning of the collegiate body and the recording of meetings, as well as remarks made by the Board of Auditors.

The formal complaint to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the call for transparency

In the face of persistent questions about the administrative regularity of the decisions taken, on 29 October Auteri himself filed a formal complaint with the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Syracuse, attaching the documentation he had collected.