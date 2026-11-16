No evacuations ordered after another wave of bomb hoax emails to schools

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A new wave of bomb hoax emails has hit schools across Italy. The messages, signed with the initials M.A. (linked to the alias Mikhail Andropov, already used in similar incidents in recent days), were delivered to school inboxes.

The content of the threats

The email claims a high-powered device set to explode within 40 minutes, capable of levelling the entire building and the surrounding street. As well as the bomb threat, the message contains a second warning: the sender claims to have recruited a school canteen worker to contaminate food supplies with a toxic substance containing sodium azide and potassium cyanide.

The authorities’ response

Despite the intimidating tone, lessons are continuing as normal: in line with recent directives from the interior ministry to handle this type of serial hoax, no evacuations have been ordered at the affected schools.