De Luca in Syracuse with Amenta, Gallo and Bonomo

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Cateno De Luca, leader of the Sud Chiama Nord movement, made a stop in Syracuse. At yesterday’s meeting, Syracuse’s deputy mayor Edy Bandiera was absent, but other major local political figures were present. As well as the confirmation of Palazzolo’s mayor, Salvatore Gallo—who hosted De Luca several times last summer—those attending included Paolo Amenta, the mayor of Canicattini Bagni, and former regional MP Mario Bonomo.

“It was an intense and well-attended discussion,” De Luca commented, “with administrators, candidates and local leaders, during which we charted the course to break up this system and win a seat in every Sicilian province.”

It is precisely from this province, thanks also to the shared vision with mayor Paolo Amenta and the contribution of mayor Salvatore Gallo, that the idea of a post-ideological model has taken shape—one that puts mayors and those who truly run communities at the centre, combining the experience of Sud Chiama Nord with the national project of Sindaci d’Italia.

To tackle these challenges, we need strong lists and authoritative leadership. That is why I asked an old friend and man of great experience, Mario Bonomo, to accept the non-partisan role of provincial spokesperson for the Syracuse lists, putting his history and connections at the team’s disposal.

Tomorrow we set off again from Messina, then continue on Tuesday to Palermo and Trapani. Full steam ahead!

Governo di Liberazione

Falli, who hosted De Luca several times last summer