Tragedy in the Euganean Hills: 43-year-old dies from sudden illness on Monte Ceva in front of his son

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PADUA / NEWS – A tragic Sunday unfolded in the early afternoon today in the Euganean Hills, in the province of Padua, where a 43-year-old man lost his life due to a sudden illness while hiking on Monte Ceva with his seven-year-old son.

[Image: The nature trails of the Euganean Hills on Monte Ceva in the province of Padua]

Swift rescue efforts and the air ambulance response

The alarm was raised at around 2pm when passers-by noticed the hiker suddenly collapse to the ground and lose consciousness. Those present immediately activated the rescue operation, contacting the emergency control centre and the Padua Alpine Rescue.

Eight alpine rescue technicians and a medical team aboard the air ambulance quickly arrived at the scene. The medics immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation, continuing for a long time in a desperate attempt to save the 43-year-old’s life. Unfortunately, despite repeated efforts by the medical staff, all interventions proved futile: the doctor had no choice but to confirm the man’s death.