Food collection 2026: 8,700 tonnes gathered in Italy and 546 in Sicily

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The 30th edition of the initiative confirms Italians’ solidarity despite 5.4% inflation. In Sicily, the collection grew by 4.47% with over 14,000 volunteers at 1,100 stores.

by the Editorial Staff

15 November 2026

ITALY / NEWS & ECONOMY – 8,700 tonnes of food were collected across Italy for the 30th National Food Collection Day®, in addition to donations made through online shopping on participating platforms. This extraordinary result, slightly above last year’s 8,600 tonnes, confirms Italians’ generosity despite a challenging economic climate marked by 5.4% annual inflation.

The initiative, made possible by the efforts of over 160,000 volunteers in Italian supermarkets, represents a major collective effort. The food will be distributed over the coming months through more than 7,500 partner organisations working with the Food Bank (soup kitchens, family homes, children’s communities and listening centres) to support over 1.7 million people in need.

[Image: Volunteers collecting food inside a supermarket during the 30th Food Collection]

Sicily’s results: 4.47% growth and a provincial breakdown

In Sicily, where the Food Bank Network supports 322,121 people through 834 partner organisations, donated products reached 546,195 kg (compared with 522,809 kg in 2025), a +4.47% increase. This milestone was achieved thanks to the work of 14,000 volunteers and the availability of 1,100 stores.

Here is the collection breakdown by province:

Agrigento: 44,015 kg (+16.97% compared with 37,629 kg in 2025)

44,015 kg (+16.97% compared with 37,629 kg in 2025) Caltanissetta: 26,261 kg (+1.18% compared with 25,953 kg in 2025)

26,261 kg (+1.18% compared with 25,953 kg in 2025) Catania: 118,506 kg (+2.02% compared with 116,155 kg in 2025)

118,506 kg (+2.02% compared with 116,155 kg in 2025) Enna: 14,343 kg (−10.06% compared with 15,948 kg in 2025)

14,343 kg (−10.06% compared with 15,948 kg in 2025) Messina: 70,693 kg (+5.46% compared with 67,034 kg in 2025)

70,693 kg (+5.46% compared with 67,034 kg in 2025) Palermo: 129,806 kg (+7.61% compared with 120,628 kg in 2025)

129,806 kg (+7.61% compared with 120,628 kg in 2025) Ragusa: 34,506 kg (+0.89% compared with 34,201 kg in 2025)

34,506 kg (+0.89% compared with 34,201 kg in 2025) Syracuse: 46,326 kg (+7.17% compared with 43,227 kg in 2025)

46,326 kg (+7.17% compared with 43,227 kg in 2025) Trapani: 61,736 kg (−0.48% compared with 62,031 kg in 2025)

The value of time and the role of young people

Beyond the volume of food collected, this year’s edition highlighted the extraordinary participation of many young people, students and groups of friends who chose to spend their Saturday in supermarkets to welcome donors and explain the purpose of the initiative.

“In this 30th edition I would like to emphasise above all the value of the participation of so many young people who chose to give their time to the Collection. Their presence in supermarkets tells the story of a generation that wants to be there, to get involved and to take responsibility for others,” said Marco Piuri, president of the Food Bank Foundation.

A point reiterated at the regional level by association leaders:

“Alongside the numbers, however, I want to focus on the meaning of a sowing that continues to bear fruit. Every encounter, every gesture of care is a seed that can grow over time,” stressed Pietro Maugeri, president of the Sicily Food Bank.

“An important result that goes beyond the numbers and takes on a special meaning in light of the theme chosen for this edition: peace. We have seen that behind every donation there is not only an act of solidarity, but also the desire to take on the needs of others,” commented Santo Giordano, president of the Western Sicily Food Bank.

Institutions and support for World Day of the Poor

The 30th edition received support from the highest institutional offices: President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella renewed his participation with a personal donation, while Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the Collection in a video message as “a precious initiative that shows the most beautiful side of our nation”.

The event, promoted to mark the 2026 World Day of the Poor called by Pope Leo XIV, received the patronage of the National Committee for the 8th centenary of the death of St Francis of Assisi, with the collaboration of numerous bodies, armed forces and volunteer associations.