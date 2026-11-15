Chiara, 23, dies in crash: mother’s appeal on road safety

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MILAN / NEWS – A composed grief turned into a civic appeal so that her daughter’s death is not just another statistic. The mother of Chiara, the 23-year-old who died in a road crash, has spoken publicly to draw collective attention to road safety and individual responsibility behind the wheel.

Chiara had recently moved to Milan for work and was enthusiastically beginning to build her professional and personal life.

[Image: Flowers laid at the scene of a road crash as a symbol of remembrance and awareness of safe driving]

The mother’s reflection: “It was not fate, it could have been avoided”

As she remembered her daughter, the woman rejected the idea that fatal crashes should be accepted as inevitable events:

“Chiara was a wonderful 23-year-old girl who had recently moved to Milan for work and was starting to fulfil her plans. When we talk about an accident, we think of fate, of something unpredictable. But most of the time it is not like that.”

In the mother’s view, the circumstances that cut short her 23-year-old daughter’s life could have been avoided through more careful behaviour. Hence her appeal to all drivers and to the authorities:

“We must adopt a new mindset, one that is far more aware and responsible.”

Her testimony reignites the debate on preventing road crashes and the need to foster a culture of careful driving, especially to protect the young.