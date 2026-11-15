Black Friday: watch out for online scams, the data protection authority’s tips for safe shopping

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ITALY / NEWS & ECONOMY – With Black Friday approaching on 27 November, e-commerce enters the peak of the promotional season. Alongside genuine offers from trusted brands and portals, however, there is the usual surge in online fraud attempts, fake websites and phishing campaigns designed to catch out less attentive shoppers.

To protect consumers and reduce the risks of digital shopping, the Italian data protection authority is drawing attention to a series of essential precautions to take before completing any online transaction.

[Image: A user makes online purchases on a computer, checking the security of the e-commerce site]

Key rules to avoid online scams

Shopping safely requires a few targeted checks before entering personal details or bank information:

Check the site’s reliability: always verify the web address (URL) in the browser bar, ensuring it uses the secure https:// protocol and shows no misspellings typical of counterfeit sites. Also be wary of discounts that seem too good to be true.

always verify the web address (URL) in the browser bar, ensuring it uses the secure protocol and shows no misspellings typical of counterfeit sites. Also be wary of discounts that seem too good to be true. Check the seller’s details: a legitimate e-commerce site clearly displays its VAT number, registered office, customer service contacts and withdrawal terms.

a legitimate e-commerce site clearly displays its VAT number, registered office, customer service contacts and withdrawal terms. Use secure payment methods: prefer prepaid cards, single-use virtual cards or intermediated payment systems that offer purchase protection, and avoid direct transfers to unknown recipients.

prefer prepaid cards, single-use virtual cards or intermediated payment systems that offer purchase protection, and avoid direct transfers to unknown recipients. Beware of suspicious links and messages: do not click on links in emails, text messages or social media posts promising flash sales or reporting fake delivery problems.

do not click on links in emails, text messages or social media posts promising flash sales or reporting fake delivery problems. Protect your personal data: provide only the information strictly necessary for shipping and invoicing, and avoid saving card details on shared devices or unsecured public Wi-Fi networks.

Following these simple precautions lets you take advantage of Black Friday deals while safeguarding your savings and digital identity.