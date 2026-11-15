Phone and online scams: National Police and Enel launch prevention campaign

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
ITALY / NEWS & SECURITY – Strengthening public awareness to spot a scam before it is too late. With this goal, the National Police (Polizia di Stato) and Enel are launching a new joint awareness and prevention initiative, bringing safety information directly to the public in retail outlets.
From today, in fact, Enel stores are offering a free new information brochure produced in collaboration with the National Police, designed to provide practical tools against the most common frauds.
[Image: An Enel store with informational material on scam prevention produced together with the National Police]
Practical advice and the “Energy Bar” meetings
The guide focuses in particular on preventing phone and online scams, offering clear guidance on three main fronts:
- Recognising warning signs: promptly identifying scam attempts and suspicious requests related to supplies or fake operators.
- Protecting your digital identity: safeguarding personal data, customer codes and access credentials.
- How to react: knowing exactly how to behave and who to contact in the event of a fraud attempt.
Alongside the distribution of printed material, the project includes organising Energy Bar events inside Enel shops: informative meetings open to all, designed to explore fraud dynamics in person and answer users’ questions.
A widespread, accessible service that brings institutions and security bodies closer to people’s daily lives, relying on knowledge as the first line of defence against scams.