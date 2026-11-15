Phone and online scams: National Police and Enel launch prevention campaign

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ITALY / NEWS & SECURITY – Strengthening public awareness to spot a scam before it is too late. With this goal, the National Police (Polizia di Stato) and Enel are launching a new joint awareness and prevention initiative, bringing safety information directly to the public in retail outlets.

From today, in fact, Enel stores are offering a free new information brochure produced in collaboration with the National Police, designed to provide practical tools against the most common frauds.

[Image: An Enel store with informational material on scam prevention produced together with the National Police]

Practical advice and the “Energy Bar” meetings

The guide focuses in particular on preventing phone and online scams, offering clear guidance on three main fronts:

Recognising warning signs: promptly identifying scam attempts and suspicious requests related to supplies or fake operators.

promptly identifying scam attempts and suspicious requests related to supplies or fake operators. Protecting your digital identity: safeguarding personal data, customer codes and access credentials.

safeguarding personal data, customer codes and access credentials. How to react: knowing exactly how to behave and who to contact in the event of a fraud attempt.

Alongside the distribution of printed material, the project includes organising Energy Bar events inside Enel shops: informative meetings open to all, designed to explore fraud dynamics in person and answer users’ questions.

A widespread, accessible service that brings institutions and security bodies closer to people’s daily lives, relying on knowledge as the first line of defence against scams.