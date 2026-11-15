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ST PETERSBURG (RUSSIA) / FOREIGN AFFAIRS & GEOPOLITICS – Days before the eagerly awaited international summit in the Asia-Pacific, contemporary art intersects with high geopolitics once again. Russian artist Alexey Sergienko has unveiled in St Petersburg his latest work, titled “Shenzhen 26”, a pop art piece depicting Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping posed around a table, openly evoking the historic iconography of the “Big Three” at the Yalta Conference of 1945.

The painting, revealed ahead of a possible meeting between the three leaders on the sidelines of the APEC summit scheduled in Shenzhen, aims to send a message of détente and hope for global balance.

[Image: A contemporary pop art work on display in a St Petersburg gallery]

The meaning of the work and the symbolism of tea

In the artist’s intention, the piece reflects on today’s diplomatic dynamics, entrusting the canvas with an optimistic vision of relations between the superpowers.

Sergienko described the three heads of state as “reasonable” figures, expressing the hope that dialogue on Chinese soil could materialise into a historic understanding capable of bringing peace to the international stage. Within the painting, carefully crafted symbolic details underscore the sought-after atmosphere: among these, the cup of tea offered by Xi Jinping takes on the meaning of a hope for détente and diplomatic courtesy between the delegations.