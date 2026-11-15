23-year-old dies a month after falling from a car roof at an unauthorised rally in Treviso

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TREVISO / NEWS – A 23-year-old from Jesolo has died after sustaining serious injuries on 11 October when he fell from the roof of a moving car during an unauthorised car rally in the Treviso area. After more than a month in intensive care, the young man died at Ca’ Foncello hospital in Treviso from the severe injuries sustained in the impact with the road.

The circumstances of the accident and the change in charges against the driver

On the night of the tragedy, the 23-year-old was working as a videographer to film the motor event organised in Paese. According to investigators’ reconstruction:

The fall on a bend: the young man was on the roof of a moving Opel Frontera when, during a bend, he lost his balance and fell onto the road, violently hitting his head.

the young man was on the roof of a moving when, during a bend, he lost his balance and fell onto the road, violently hitting his head. Immediate rescue efforts: his friend, who was driving, stopped immediately to help and called an ambulance, but the clinical picture was desperate from the start.

Following the incident, the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Treviso initially opened a file for serious negligent injury against the driver. With the 23-year-old’s death, the charge has now been upgraded to negligent homicide. Investigators are continuing their inquiries, including into the organisers of the car enthusiasts’ rally, which lacked the necessary authorisations.