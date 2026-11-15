New roundabout rules: what changes with the Highway Code reform

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The Highway Code is set for a major overhaul of roundabout rules, introducing uniform provisions for right of way, lanes and indicator use. The text has preliminary approval (October 2026) and must complete the legislative process, but here are the reform’s key points:

Universal right of way on the ring:

The distinction between “Italian-style” and “French-style” roundabouts is being scrapped. Drivers entering a roundabout must always give way to vehicles already on the ring, even without specific signs (unless signage states otherwise).

Multi-lane management:

Drivers taking the first exit on the right must stay in the outer lane. Those going straight or taking later exits must use the inner lane.

Safe lane changes:

To move from the inner lane to the outer lane and exit, drivers must give way to vehicles already in the outer lane. If the manoeuvre is unsafe, they must go around the roundabout again without forcing the exit.

Indicator rules:

The right-turn signal must be used already near the entrance for the first exit. For later exits, the signal must be activated in good time (usually after passing the previous exit), and every internal lane change must be signalled in advance.

Special care for motorcycles and scooters:

The reform aims to make traffic more predictable, but riders must pay close attention to blind spots and lane changes in heavy traffic.