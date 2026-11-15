Elisa concert cancelled after fan’s death

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Tragedy at Bologna’s Estragon Club, where Elisa’s fan club concert (scheduled for Saturday 14 November) was cancelled after a 35-year-old fan suddenly collapsed among the front rows just before it was due to begin.

Despite the prompt arrival of the 118 emergency service and an urgent transfer to Sant’Orsola hospital, nothing could be done to save her.

Elisa herself took to the stage in tears to break the news to the roughly 1,000 fans present, explaining that the event could not go ahead in the face of such a tragedy.

The venue’s organisers also expressed their condolences on social media, rallying around the victim’s family and loved ones.