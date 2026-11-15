National park: PD says no to League amendment

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The Syracuse federation of the Democratic Party, alongside its Sicilian and national branches, has expressed strong opposition to amendment 3.6 tabled by League MPs Zinzi, Sudano and Carrà to the hydrogeological instability bill, which effectively aims to scrap the process of establishing the Iblei National Park.

The PD federation called it “a serious and unacceptable proposal that, behind the alleged need to first remedy the area’s water and hydrogeological issues, hides a clear political choice: to halt the park’s creation, even erasing the administrative and procedural steps already taken”.

“We are facing an obvious contradiction and a deeply instrumental move,” a document states. “If there are hydrogeological vulnerabilities, wastewater treatment problems, ecosystem fragility and environmental degradation, the response from institutions must be to invest in solutions, plan interventions, allocate resources and strengthen territorial governance. Not to scrap a fundamental tool for environmental protection and sustainable development.”

The establishment of the Iblei National Park, by contrast, represents an extraordinary opportunity to tackle and overcome any vulnerabilities in the area. Through integrated planning, ecosystem protection and restoration, safeguarding water and natural resources, and enhancing forest and landscape heritage—alongside dedicated public funds—the park can become a decisive tool to strengthen the territory’s resilience and promote concrete climate adaptation policies. In an area increasingly exposed to the effects of the climate crisis, drought, wildfires, extreme weather events, hydrogeological risk and biodiversity loss, we need more prevention, more planning, more protection and more funding, not less. The park can help build a long-term territorial strategy capable of combining environmental safety, natural resource protection and new, significant economic and employment opportunities.

The League’s amendment, however, proposes no remediation plan, identifies no resources and provides no concrete interventions to address the problems it claims to solve. It merely uses those vulnerabilities as an argument to interrupt the park’s establishment process.

The Democratic Party reaffirms with absolute determination its commitment to seeing the Iblei National Park established as soon as possible. This is not a constraint to be opposed to development, but a strategic choice for the territory’s future: an opportunity to combine protection of natural, landscape and cultural heritage with quality agriculture, sustainable tourism and real development of local economies.