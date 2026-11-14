Crime, Italy, Sicily, Syracuse

Syracuse: car and scooter collide in viale Teracati, two injured

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.

Leggi l’originale in italiano

SYRACUSE / NEWS – Two people were injured in a road accident this evening in viale Teracati, Syracuse. For reasons still under investigation by Municipal Police officers, a car and a scooter collided at the entrance to the roundabout.

[Image: Municipal Police taking measurements and rescue vehicles at the scene of an urban road accident]

Treatment at Umberto I emergency room and safety concerns

The scooter rider came off worse in the impact and was taken by 118 paramedics to the emergency room at Umberto I hospital for checks and treatment. A second ambulance was also needed on the scene to assist the car driver.

The incident renews attention on the dangers of that stretch of road: the viale Teracati roundabout is a frequent site of accidents during the week, often caused by careless driving, excessive speed and failure to respect right of way.

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