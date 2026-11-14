Bergamo: six hikers rescued on Pizzo Paradiso, one seriously injured

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

BERGAMO / NEWS – A complex mountain rescue took place in the municipality of Ornica, in the province of Bergamo, along trail no. 106 — known as the Devil’s Path — in the Pizzo Paradiso area. Six hikers were caught in a difficult situation at altitude, one of whom suffered serious injuries.

[Image: A Fire Brigade helicopter engaged in a mountain rescue operation]

The rescue operation: Drago helicopter and mountain rescue in action

The rescue effort was activated immediately with the joint deployment of personnel and aircraft:

The rescue of the five hikers: the DragoVF166 helicopter of the Fire Brigade reached the group and rescued five of the six people involved, transferring them to a safe area where mountain rescue operators were waiting to accompany them to Morbegno .

the helicopter of the reached the group and rescued five of the six people involved, transferring them to a safe area where mountain rescue operators were waiting to accompany them to . Emergency transport: the sixth person, who was injured, was instead taken by the regional health service’s air ambulance and urgently transported to Bergamo hospital under Italy’s fast-track procedure for domestic and gender-based violence (Codice Rosso).

Also involved in the operations were a Fire Brigade team from the Zogno station and specialist SAF (Speleo Alpino Fluviale) personnel.