Handball: Teamnetwork Albatro Nexgen lose away to Putignano 41-35

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PUTIGNANO (BARI) / SPORT – A bitter away trip to Apulia for Teamnetwork Albatro Nexgen, who lost 41-35 to Putignano in a high-scoring game where the young Syracuse side were constantly chasing.

Before the start, at the request of the Syracuse club, a moving minute’s silence was held to honour the memory of Raffaele Garipoli, the first historic president of Albatro, who passed away in recent days.

[Image: A moment of play during a Teamnetwork Albatro handball match]

The match: Putignano pull away in the first half, Rotunno unstoppable

The opening 15 minutes were evenly balanced, but then the home side, coached by Pasquale Maione, shifted up a gear. Backed by goalkeeper Ignazzi’s saves, the red-and-blues found valuable gaps in the visitors’ defence and built a significant lead, even reaching +8 before going into the dressing rooms at half-time with a 22-16 advantage.

The second half followed the same script. Despite the efforts of the side managed by Lorenzo Martelli—led in attack by Giuffrida (9 goals), Pavani (8) and Sortino (6)—Putignano managed their margin and extended it again thanks to the extraordinary offensive effectiveness of Rotunno, the match’s top scorer with 17 goals, for a final score of 41-35.

The match stats

PUTIGNANO – TEAMNETWORK ALBATRO NEXGEN 41–35 (22-16)