Turin protest against cost of living and high bills: over 300 march

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TURIN / NEWS – Over 300 people took to the streets in Turin, setting off just after 4.30pm in a march from piazza Castello to join a new demonstration against the high cost of living, soaring fuel prices and rising utility bills.

Leading the procession was a banner with the slogan “No to the cost of living crisis, we want dignity, get the money out”. The initiative was promoted by the Torino in Piazza movement, whose organisers announced their intention to hold protests every Saturday until concrete answers are provided on economic and social issues.

[Image: A march of protesters walking through the streets of central Turin]

The speeches from the loudspeaker van and the demands

During the demonstration, speeches from the sound truck linked the rising cost of living to public spending and geopolitical choices, also contesting what the organisers describe as the “militarisation of neighbourhoods”:

“We want to live with dignity, but we cannot because money is being used to fund the genocide of the Palestinian people. Today we are paying the price with the cost of living crisis and high fuel prices,” some participants declared over the loudspeaker.

There were also direct political references to the national government and the upcoming union mobilisation:

“For the general strike we must bring everything to a halt, because the Meloni government must tremble, because the Italian people will send her home,” was chanted during the march.

The march route towards the north-east

The announced route for the demonstration first crosses part of the city centre—winding along via Po, via Rossini, corso San Maurizio and corso Regina Margherita towards Porta Palazzo and Rondò Rivella—before crossing the bridge over the Dora.

In the second part, the march continues towards the north-eastern districts of the Piedmont capital, travelling along corso Regio Parco, corso Palermo, via Bologna and corso Novara, ending at the square in front of the cimitero Monumentale, the designated conclusion point for the protest.