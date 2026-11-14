Syracuse: centre-right reunites after years to launch new united path

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / POLITICS – After years of fragmentation and separate paths, the centre-right of the province of Syracuse has come together around the same table, formally beginning a new journey of dialogue, cooperation and political unity.

The first provincial summit was attended by the provincial and regional representatives of four coalition parties: Forza Italia, Lega, Grande Sicilia and Noi Moderati.

[Image: Panorama of Syracuse’s historic centre]

Summit participants and the will to overcome divisions

Around the table were Corrado Bonfanti, provincial coordinator of Forza Italia; Vincenzo Vinciullo, provincial coordinator of Grande Sicilia; Giuseppe Di Mare, regional deputy coordinator and provincial coordinator of Lega; Peppe Germano, regional deputy coordinator of Noi Moderati, and Nino Campisi, provincial coordinator of Noi Moderati.

During the meeting — described by participants as frank, calm and constructive — awareness emerged that the coalition’s cohesion is an essential condition for offering a credible administrative and political proposal to the communities of the Syracuse area, putting individual party labels aside in favour of the province’s general interests.

“When the centre-right is united, it represents a political force capable of governing, planning and giving concrete answers to citizens. The time has come to recover the spirit of coalition, valuing the identity of each political force and building a shared vision for the future of our province,” was the shared political message at the end of the meeting.

A permanent table open to all coalition forces

Today’s meeting marks only the start of a working method that the promoters intend to make stable and inclusive, not limited to election deadlines: