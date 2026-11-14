Syracuse: centre-right parties meet without Brothers of Italy

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

First meeting between Forza Italia, Lega, Grande Sicilia and Noi Moderati. A new meeting will be held in the coming weeks, open to all centre-right forces. However, Brothers of Italy was absent from the centre-right table.

After several years, the centre-right in the province of Syracuse has returned to sit around the same table, creating an important moment of political debate and laying the foundations for a new path of dialogue, collaboration and unity.

The meeting was attended by provincial and regional representatives of four political forces: Forza Italia, Lega, Grande Sicilia and Noi Moderati.

Those present included Corrado Bonfanti, provincial coordinator of Forza Italia; Vincenzo Vinciullo, provincial coordinator of Grande Sicilia; Giuseppe Di Mare, regional deputy coordinator and provincial coordinator of Lega; Peppe Germano, regional deputy coordinator of Noi Moderati, and Nino Campisi, provincial coordinator of Noi Moderati.

At the heart of the discussion was the awareness that the unity of the centre-right represents a fundamental political value and a necessary condition for building a credible, authoritative proposal capable of responding to the needs of the communities in the province of Syracuse. It was a frank, calm and constructive debate, during which the shared desire emerged to overcome past divisions and start reasoning together again, focusing not on individual affiliations but on the interests of the area and the future prospects of the entire province.

“When the centre-right is united, it represents a political force capable of governing, planning and providing concrete answers to citizens. The time has come to recover the spirit of coalition, valuing the identity of each political force and building a shared vision for the future of our province.”

This was the shared political message from the participants, who believe that dialogue must be permanent and not limited to election deadlines alone.

The meeting represents only the first step in a process intended to be stable, inclusive and open to contributions from all political and civic groups that identify with the values and culture of the centre-right.

In the coming weeks, a new meeting will be called, open—like today’s—to all political forces that are part of the centre-right.

The aim is to build a cohesive provincial centre-right capable of addressing the major issues of economic development, infrastructure, healthcare, employment and the prospects of the municipalities in the area, without giving up the specificities and sensitivities of the individual components.

The goal is clear: to make the centre-right a political community once again, before it is an electoral alliance.

Syracuse and its province need a politics that can unite, listen and build. From this first meeting, a path begins that aims to give the provincial centre-right a permanent place for debate, a shared vision and a renewed capacity for political initiative.