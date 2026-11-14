Syracuse: man threatens doctor in emergency room and is reported

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A man threatened a doctor in the emergency room at Umberto I hospital in Syracuse and was reported. The incident occurred yesterday morning, when officers on duty at the hospital police post and patrol cars from Syracuse Police Headquarters reported a 25-year-old man, already under house arrest, for threatening a public official.

Specifically, the 25-year-old went to the emergency room feeling unwell. After receiving medical treatment, he went to the hospital police office to complete the formalities required by his house arrest status.

The man’s paperwork had some gaps that needed to be filled by emergency room medical staff.

While talking to the doctor on duty, he insistently and without reason demanded a drug, then flew into a rage and threatened the doctor heavily.

The prompt intervention of the staff at the police post and, later, a patrol car that arrived at the hospital, allowed them to stop the man and report him, also ensuring the necessary safety and calm for the medical staff and patients present in the emergency room.